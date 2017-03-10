Yen Falls Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.





The yen fell to more than a 1-month low of 122.23 against the euro and a 5-week low of 113.99 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 121.56 and 113.53, respectively.

Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen dropped to a 4-day low of 140.25 and nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 115.35 from yesterday's closing quotes of 139.79 and 114.92, respectively.

If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 124.00 against the euro, 114.50 against the franc, 143.00 against the pound and 117.00 against the greenback.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

