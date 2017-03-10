Erweiterte Funktionen


Yen Falls Against Majors




10.03.17 06:21
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The yen fell to more than a 1-month low of 122.23 against the euro and a 5-week low of 113.99 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 121.56 and 113.53, respectively.


Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen dropped to a 4-day low of 140.25 and nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 115.35 from yesterday's closing quotes of 139.79 and 114.92, respectively.


If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 124.00 against the euro, 114.50 against the franc, 143.00 against the pound and 117.00 against the greenback.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Elektroauto-Akkus von Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW dank Mangan in 2 Minuten laden! 297% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium-Übernahme in Europa voraus - 745% Aktientip! Nächste European Metals Holdings - Lithium für BMW, VW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:19 , dpa-AFX
Euro Little Changed Following German Trade D [...]
08:15 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Trust PLC : Transaction in Own Shar [...]
08:11 , dpa-AFX
Euro Mixed Ahead Of German Trade Data
08:10 , dpa-AFX
European Shares Seen Firm Ahead Of US Job [...]
08:05 , dpa-AFX
Deutschland: Exportwirtschaft gut ins Jahr 201 [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...