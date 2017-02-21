Yen Falls Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.





The yen fell to a 5-day low of 113.70 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 113.07.

Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 4-day lows of 120.31, 141.52 and 113.02 from yesterday's closing quotes of 119.98, 140.92 and 112.74, respectively.

Against the Australian and the New Zealand dollars, the yen slipped to 4-day lows of 87.22 and 81.36 from yesterday's closing quotes of 86.94 and 81.26, respectively.

The yen edged down to 86.51 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 86.27.

If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 115.00 against the greenback, 122.00 against the euro, 145.00 against the pound, 114.00 against the franc, 88.00 against the aussie and 83.00 against the kiwi.

