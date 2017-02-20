Yen Falls Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.


The yen fell to 140.49 against the pound and 113.18 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 140.01 and 112.79, respectively.


Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 120.07 and 112.77 from early near 2-week highs of 119.65 and 112.41, respectively.


If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 144.00 against the pound, 115.00 against the greenback, 122.00 against the euro and 115.00 against the franc.


