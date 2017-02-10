Yen Falls Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.





The yen fell to a 4-day low of 121.33 against the euro and a 1-week low of 113.64 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 120.65 and 113.05, respectively.

Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen dropped to an 8-day low of 142.37 and a 9-day low of 113.79 from yesterday's closing quotes of 141.47 and 113.23, respectively.

If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 124.00 against the euro, 115.00 against the franc, 146.00 against the pound and 116.00 against the greenback.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM