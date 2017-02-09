Erweiterte Funktionen


Yen Falls Against Majors




09.02.17 06:06
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The yen fell to a 2-day low of 112.75 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 112.52.


The yen dropped to 119.98 against the euro and 140.44 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 119.74 and 140.32, respectively.


Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 112.33 and 85.35 from yesterday's closing quotes of 111.93 and 85.15, respectively.


If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 115.00 against the franc, 123.00 against the euro, 145.00 against the pound, 116.00 against the greenback and 89.00 against the loonie.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 79 g/t Gold! Nachbar 150x höher bewertet - 862% mit Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:02 , dpa-AFX
Franc Little Changed After Swiss Unemployme [...]
07:57 , dpa-AFX
Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss Unemployment R [...]
07:55 , dpa-AFX
Estonia Trade Deficit Widens Marginally In De [...]
07:47 , dpa-AFX
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Q3 Profit Climbs, [...]
07:43 , dpa-AFX
Ford And JV January China Sales Down 32%
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...