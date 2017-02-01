Erweiterte Funktionen


Yen Falls Against Majors




01.02.17 06:43
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.


The yen fell to 122.22 against the euro and 142.42 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 121.77 and 141.84, respectively.


Against the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, the yen dropped to 114.33 and 113.27 from yesterday's closing quotes of 113.99 and 112.79, respectively.


If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 124.00 against the euro, 147.00 against the pound, 116.00 against the franc and 118.00 against the greenback.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.!
Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.! Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:39 , dpa-AFX
Russia Manufacturing Growth Strongest In 70 [...]
07:37 , dpa-AFX
Roche FY16 Profit Rises On Strong Sales; Se [...]
07:34 , dpa-AFX
Julius Baer FY16 Profit Surges; Lifts Dividend
07:29 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER [...]
07:22 , dpa-AFX
Regeneron And Sanofi Say Canada Approves [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...