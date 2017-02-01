Yen Falls Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.





The yen fell to 122.22 against the euro and 142.42 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 121.77 and 141.84, respectively.

Against the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, the yen dropped to 114.33 and 113.27 from yesterday's closing quotes of 113.99 and 112.79, respectively.

If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 124.00 against the euro, 147.00 against the pound, 116.00 against the franc and 118.00 against the greenback.

