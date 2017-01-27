Yen Falls Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


27.01.17 05:50
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The yen fell to 1-week lows of 122.79 against the euro and 115.04 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 122.31 and 114.51, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to more than a 3-week low of 144.78 and nearly a 3-week low of 114.94 from yesterday's closing quotes of 144.16 and 114.49, respectively.


Against the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to a 1-week low of 86.63, nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 83.34 and more than a 2-week low of 87.75, respectively.


If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 125.00 against the euro, 118.00 against the greenback, 149.00 against the pound, 116.00 against the franc, 88.00 against the aussie, 84.00 against the kiwi and 89.00 against the loonie.


