Yen Falls Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.





The yen fell to a 6-day low of 82.85 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 82.66.

Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 122.02, 143.58 and 113.61 from yesterday's closing quotes of 121.72, 143.05 and 113.32, respectively.

Against the U.S., the Australian and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 113.46, 85.93 and 86.88 from yesterday's closing quotes of 113.27, 85.76 and 86.66, respectively.

If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 84.00 against the kiwi, 124.00 against the euro, 148.00 against the pound, 116.00 against the franc, 117.00 against the greenback, 88.00 against the aussie and 89.00 against the loonie.

