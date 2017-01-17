Yen Falls Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


17.01.17 04:23
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.


The yen fell to 121.17 against the euro and 137.68 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 121.01 and 137.49, respectively.


Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 114.28 and 112.99 from yesterday's closing quotes of 114.18 and 112.77, respectively.


If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 124.00 against the euro, 145.00 against the pound, 118.00 against the greenback and 116.00 against the franc.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



