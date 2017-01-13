Yen Falls Against Majors

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.





The yen fell to 122.14 against the euro, 139.93 against the pound and 113.85 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 121.72, 139.45 and 113.42, respectively.

Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to 115.11 and 87.54 from yesterday's closing quotes of 114.71 and 87.25, respectively.

If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 124.00 against the euro, 146.00 against the pound, 115.00 against the franc, 119.00 against the greenback and 89.00 against the loonie.

