Yen Drops Against Majors




23.03.17 06:34
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The yen fell to 120.31 against the euro and 139.28 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 120.02 and 138.76, respectively.


Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 111.58 and 112.40 from yesterday's closing quotes of 111.16 and 112.09, respectively.


If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 123.00 against the euro, 142.00 against the pound, 116.00 against the greenback and 113.00 against the franc.


