Yen Advances As Japanese Govt. Upgrades Economic Assessment

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen advanced against its major rivals in late Asian trading on Wednesday, erasing its early losses, after Japanese government raised its assessment of the economy for the first time since early 2015 citing improvement in exports, household spending and business confidence.





In its monthly report for December, the cabinet office said the economy is on a moderate recovery, while delayed improvement in part can be seen.

In its November report the government had said that the Japanese economy was on a moderate recovery, while weakness could be seen recently.

The government today said the private consumption shows movements of picking up. Earlier, the cabinet office assessed that private consumption holds firm as a whole.

In other economic news, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed that Japan's all industry activity increased at a faster-than-expected pace in October after remaining flat in the previous month.

The all industry activity index rose 0.2 percent month-over-month in October, just above the 0.1 percent gain expected by economists.

Meanwhile, Asian shares are trading mixed amid higher oil prices, following the overnight gains on Wall Street.

The yen weakened on Tuesday, after the Bank of Japan left its monetary policy unchanged and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reinforced the central bank's commitment to keep 10-year government bond yield near zero. It fell 0.6 percent against the greenback, 0.5 percent against the euro, 0.6 percent against the franc and 0.4 percent against the pound for the day.

The yen was trading higher at 87.87 against the loonie, 81.41 against the kiwi and 85.22 against the aussie, up from its early lows of 88.24 and 81.74, and a 2-day low of 85.75, respectively. The next possible resistance for the yen may be found around 86.5 against the loonie, 78.00 against the kiwi and 83.00 against the aussie.

Following a decline to 118.07 against the greenback at 8:00 pm ET, the yen edged up to 117.40. On the upside, 116.00 is possibly seen as the next resistance level for the yen.

The yen advanced to 122.30 against the euro and 114.29 against the Swiss franc, off its early lows of 122.62 and 114.73, respectively. If the yen extends rise, 119.00 and 113.00 are possibly seen as its next resistance levels against the euro and the franc, respectively.

The Japanese currency ticked up to 145.28 against the pound, after having fallen to 145.88 at 5:30 pm ET. The yen is seen challenging resistance around the 142.00 region.

Looking ahead, U.K. public sector finance data for November is due in the European session.

In the New York session, Eurozone consumer confidence for December, U.S. existing home sales for November and official weekly crude inventory data are set for release.

