Yen Advances Against Most Majors

17.01.17 08:43
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen firmed against most major rivals in pre-European deals on Tuesday.


The yen climbed to 113.26 against the greenback, its strongest since December 8, while approaching nearly 3-week high of 86.40 against the loonie.


The yen strengthened to a 1-1/2-month high of 120.67 against the euro and near a 6-week high of 112.47 against the Swiss franc, compared to Monday's closing values of 121.01 and 112.77, respectively.


If the yen extends rise, it may find resistance around 110.00 against the greenback, 118.00 against the euro, 111.00 against the franc and 84.00 against the loonie.


