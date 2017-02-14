Yen Advances Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


14.02.17 06:15
CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.


The yen rose to 4-day highs of 120.34 against the euro, 112.91 against the Swiss franc and 81.42 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 120.53, 113.05 and 81.62, respectively.


Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen advanced to 142.18 and 113.47 from yesterday's closing quotes of 142.46 and 113.73, respectively.


The yen edged up to 86.87 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 87.02.


If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 118.00 against the euro, 111.00 against the franc, 80.00 against the kiwi, 136.00 against the pound, 110.00 against the greenback and 81.00 against the loonie.


