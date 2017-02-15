Erweiterte Funktionen

Yellen Repeats Hawkish Remarks After Inflation Data




15.02.17 16:30
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shortly after data showed U.

S. inflation surged by the most in four years, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen repeated that policy makers are prepared to raise interest rates in the near term.


Yellen yesterday told the Senate Banking Committee: "Waiting too long to remove accommodation would be unwise, potentially requiring the FOMC to eventually raise rates rapidly, which could risk disrupting financial markets and pushing the economy into recession."


Her prepared remarks to the House Committee on Financial Services were identical this morning.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



