Yandex stock: Price loss as an opportunity?
29.04.18 18:58
Finanztrends
Because of the weak ruble and turbulences regarding new sanctions against Russia, the Yandex stock had to give away all gains from the current year. This must not necessarily be a bad thing. For many analysts, this situation seems to be the opportunity for a new investment or a reinforcement of earlier investments. Six out of eight analysts are currently recommending ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,51 $
|32,73 $
|-0,22 $
|-0,67%
|27.04./23:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0009805522
|A1JGSL
|44,49 $
|24,94 $
= Realtime
