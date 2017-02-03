Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Yamaha":
 Aktien    


Yamaha Motor Co. 9-month Profit Rises




03.02.17 08:20
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Motor Co.

(YAMHF.PK) reported that its net income to owners of parent through the third quarter of fiscal 2017 (April 1, 2016-December 31, 2016) increased to 37.05 billion yen from 30.50 billion yen, prior year. Net income per share was 197.61 yen compared to 157.51 yen. Third-quarter net sales decreased to 308.31 billion yen compared to 335.76 billion yen, a year ago.


For fiscal 2017, the company targets: net sales of 405.00 billion yen; and earnings per share of 224.00 yen per share.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,022 € 27,047 € -0,025 € -0,09% 03.02./08:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3942600002 855314 33,24 € 19,93 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 27,055 € 0,00%  02.02.17
Frankfurt 27,022 € -0,09%  08:05
Berlin 27,015 € -0,15%  08:25
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
477 f-h Oni BW & Friends-TTT, M. 26.04.04
  Hi buju 26.04.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...