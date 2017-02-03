Erweiterte Funktionen
Yamaha Motor Co. 9-month Profit Rises
03.02.17 08:20
dpa-AFX
VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Motor Co.
(YAMHF.PK) reported that its net income to owners of parent through the third quarter of fiscal 2017 (April 1, 2016-December 31, 2016) increased to 37.05 billion yen from 30.50 billion yen, prior year. Net income per share was 197.61 yen compared to 157.51 yen. Third-quarter net sales decreased to 308.31 billion yen compared to 335.76 billion yen, a year ago.
For fiscal 2017, the company targets: net sales of 405.00 billion yen; and earnings per share of 224.00 yen per share.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,022 €
|27,047 €
|-0,025 €
|-0,09%
|03.02./08:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3942600002
|855314
|33,24 €
|19,93 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|27,055 €
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|Frankfurt
|27,022 €
|-0,09%
|08:05
|Berlin
|27,015 €
|-0,15%
|08:25
= Realtime
