Yahoo Launches Text Bot For To Do Lists

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Yahoo":

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Yahoo has launched a new text messaging-based bot called Captain, which will help family members manage each other's busy schedules.





In order to start using the bot you have to text "Hi" to 773-786.

Captain will allow you and your family to remind one another about tasks that need to be completed throughout the day. Yahoo also included list support, which can be added to at any time.

For example, you can text Captain to remind your partner to pick up the kids on Friday at 11am or add "paper towels and sugar" to the shopping list in real-time while they're at the store.

"Gone are the days of interrupting your spouse's workday with updated carpool information and fielding text messages from your kids about what they need from the store," wrote Shani Clark, senior director of product management at Yahoo, in a blog post.

Captain is free to use, however text messaging rates will. Additionally, Yahoo has also asked Sprint users to unblock "shortened links" before using this bot.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM