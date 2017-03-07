Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Yahoo":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Yahoo Launches Text Bot For To Do Lists




07.03.17 23:45
dpa-AFX


SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Yahoo has launched a new text messaging-based bot called Captain, which will help family members manage each other's busy schedules.


In order to start using the bot you have to text "Hi" to 773-786.


Captain will allow you and your family to remind one another about tasks that need to be completed throughout the day. Yahoo also included list support, which can be added to at any time.


For example, you can text Captain to remind your partner to pick up the kids on Friday at 11am or add "paper towels and sugar" to the shopping list in real-time while they're at the store.


"Gone are the days of interrupting your spouse's workday with updated carpool information and fielding text messages from your kids about what they need from the store," wrote Shani Clark, senior director of product management at Yahoo, in a blog post.


Captain is free to use, however text messaging rates will. Additionally, Yahoo has also asked Sprint users to unblock "shortened links" before using this bot.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt!
Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
45,73 $ 45,64 $ 0,09 $ +0,20% 08.03./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9843321061 900103 46,72 $ 32,09 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		43,32 € +1,01%  07.03.17
Frankfurt 43,357 € +1,44%  07.03.17
Nasdaq 45,73 $ +0,20%  07.03.17
Düsseldorf 42,955 € +0,05%  07.03.17
Stuttgart 43,19 € 0,00%  07.03.17
Berlin 42,985 € -0,13%  07.03.17
Hamburg 42,995 € -0,17%  07.03.17
Hannover 42,995 € -0,17%  07.03.17
München 43,21 € -0,36%  07.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt! Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
9701 YAHOO steigt und steigt und . 03.03.17
4 Softbank könnte Alibaba bald k. 16.04.16
241 Todgesagte leben länger! 25.07.15
  Glauben Sie, dass Yahoo ist ein. 29.08.14
4 Hat Yahoo ein neues Geschäfts. 19.09.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...