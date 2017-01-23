Yahoo! Inc. Earnings Climb 88% In Q4
23.01.17 22:36
dpa-AFX
SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $235.01 million, or $0.25 per share. This was up from $124.95 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $1.47 billion. This was up from $1.27 billion last year.
Yahoo! Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $235.01 Mln. vs. $124.95 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 88.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 92.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q4): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.7%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|42,40 $
|42,05 $
|0,35 $
|+0,83%
|23.01./22:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9843321061
|900103
|44,92 $
|26,15 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,48 €
|-0,15%
|19:17
|Nasdaq
|42,40 $
|+0,83%
|22:00
|Stuttgart
|39,325 €
|+0,33%
|15:51
|München
|39,21 €
|-0,43%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|39,113 €
|-0,63%
|18:23
|Hamburg
|38,92 €
|-0,84%
|08:01
|Hannover
|38,92 €
|-0,84%
|08:01
|Berlin
|38,93 €
|-0,85%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|38,745 €
|-1,85%
|10:04
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|9681
|YAHOO steigt und steigt und .
|12.01.17
|4
|Softbank könnte Alibaba bald k.
|16.04.16
|241
|Todgesagte leben länger!
|25.07.15
|Glauben Sie, dass Yahoo ist ein.
|29.08.14
|4
|Hat Yahoo ein neues Geschäfts.
|19.09.12