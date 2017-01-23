Erweiterte Funktionen

Yahoo! Inc. Earnings Climb 88% In Q4




23.01.17 22:36
dpa-AFX


SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $235.01 million, or $0.25 per share. This was up from $124.95 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $1.47 billion. This was up from $1.27 billion last year.


Yahoo! Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $235.01 Mln. vs. $124.95 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 88.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 92.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q4): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.7%


