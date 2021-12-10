Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "YOC":
 Aktien    


YOC - Raised guidance underpinned by VIS.X strategy




10.12.21 08:44
Edison Investment Research

YOC has raised its revenue and profit guidance for FY21, underpinned by the evaluation of its order backlog for Q421 and reflecting the success of its VIS.X strategy and high-impact ad formats. Management’s latest collaborative study with Nielsen supports this, highlighting that YOC’s ad formats can provide far higher campaign effectiveness versus standard formats. Revenue is now expected to be in the range of €18.5–19m (previously €17–18m), representing year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter growth of c 21% and c 72% respectively at the mid-point of guidance. Management forecasts EBITDA and net income to be in the ranges of €2.5–2.8m (previously €1.8–2.3m) and €1.5–1.8m (€0.8–1.3m), equating to margins of 14% and 9% respectively using the mid-point of guidance. On an EBITDA basis, this would be 2ppt higher than FY20 despite the substantial investments made through FY21, confirming the higher operating leverage of its VIS.X platform compared to traditional selling methods.

Aktuell
Uran heißester Rohstoff für 2022 - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,50 € 11,50 € -   € 0,00% 10.12./11:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005932735 593273 13,10 € 5,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,50 € 0,00%  11:01
Stuttgart 11,40 € +0,88%  10:45
München 11,60 € -0,85%  08:00
Düsseldorf 11,20 € -0,88%  10:01
Frankfurt 11,50 € -1,71%  08:02
Berlin 11,50 € -1,71%  08:00
Xetra 11,20 € -4,27%  09:37
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bester Lithium Hot Stock 2022: Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) in wenigen Tagen nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
411 YOC AG 07.12.21
1 Löschung 02.12.13
3 YOC -50% möglich Achtung! 19.04.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...