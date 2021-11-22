Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "YOC":
YOC - Investments in platform paying off
22.11.21 10:16
Edison Investment Research
YOC’s Q321 results were strong, highlighting the continuing success of its programmatic advertising platform, VIS.X. Both revenue and EBITDA increased by c 20% for the first nine months of the year (9M21), driven by 40% growth in trading volumes. Management now expects FY21 revenue and EBITDA to be at the top end of the guidance it provided in March 2021, representing year-on-year growth of 16% and 20% respectively, and in line with the expectations provided in our October initiation. Seasonal impacts relating to events like Christmas, as well as new partnerships with demand-side platforms, should help catalyse performance in Q421. Revenue and profitability growth could further accelerate in FY22 as VIS.X builds its share of total revenue.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,55 €
|10,00 €
|-0,45 €
|-4,50%
|22.11./12:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005932735
|593273
|11,50 €
|4,56 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,55 €
|-4,50%
|09:11
|Düsseldorf
|9,70 €
|0,00%
|12:00
|München
|10,20 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|9,85 €
|0,00%
|12:30
|Berlin
|9,95 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Xetra
|9,90 €
|-2,94%
|10:27
|Frankfurt
|9,55 €
|-4,50%
|09:09
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|409
|YOC AG
|04.11.21
|1
|Löschung
|02.12.13
|3
|YOC -50% möglich Achtung!
|19.04.12