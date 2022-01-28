Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "YOC":
 Aktien    


YOC - Expanding its European presence




28.01.22 08:22
Edison Investment Research

YOC is expanding its presence in the European market by acquiring 100% of Zurich-based theINDUSTRY, an adtech company focusing on the development and distribution of high-impact ad formats. TheINDUSTRY’s ability to trade programmatically provides several synergies with YOC’s VIS.X platform, which we believe should provide YOC a platform to scale quickly in the region. Additionally, the acquisition highlights YOC’s success in establishing VIS.X in its core markets of Germany, Austria and Poland, as management was not planning on expanding to new regions until this was achieved.

Aktuell
Uran-Super-Zyklus startet - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,10 € 11,90 € 0,20 € +1,68% 28.01./13:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005932735 593273 14,30 € 7,80 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,90 € -0,83%  12:06
Xetra 12,10 € +1,68%  12:40
Düsseldorf 11,80 € +0,85%  14:01
Stuttgart 11,90 € +0,85%  14:30
München 12,10 € -0,82%  08:01
Frankfurt 11,70 € -0,85%  08:00
Berlin 11,70 € -1,68%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA) voraus. Neuer 230% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
412 YOC AG 26.01.22
1 Löschung 02.12.13
3 YOC -50% möglich Achtung! 19.04.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...