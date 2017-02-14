Erweiterte Funktionen



Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. Reveals 37% Decline In Q4 Profit




14.02.17 12:20
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Xinyuan Real Estate Co.

Ltd. (XIN) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line dropped to $12.13 million, or $0.18 per share. This was lower than $19.12 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.2% to $505.34 million. This was up from $413.59 million last year.


Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $12.13 Mln. vs. $19.12 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -36.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.18 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -30.8% -Revenue (Q4): $505.34 Mln vs. $413.59 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 4,5% Kobalt und 87 Unzen pro Tonne Silber!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,212 € 5,212 € -   € 0,00% 14.02./13:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US98417P1057 A0M8JH 5,93 € 3,44 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,212 € 0,00%  13.02.17
München 5,093 € +0,71%  08:05
Berlin 5,092 € +0,71%  08:06
NYSE 5,52 $ 0,00%  13.02.17
Frankfurt 5,07 € -0,98%  08:58
Stuttgart 5,095 € -2,23%  13:41
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte im Herzen Europas! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...