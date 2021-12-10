Erweiterte Funktionen



Xintela - Approaching major milestones




10.12.21 14:30
Edison Investment Research

Xintela’s Q321 report provides key updates on the company’s pipeline and business plans. Lead programme XSTEM-OA will begin patient enrolment in early 2022, with the aim of showing disease-modifying osteoarthritis drug (DMOAD) properties. A second clinical study, assessing XSTEM in difficult-to-heal venous leg ulcers, is planned for mid-2022 and offers a potentially faster path to market. Subsidiary Targinta has advanced towards preclinical development following selection of a drug candidate (TARG10) for triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) with spin-off formalities picking up speed. We expect several potential inflection points for Xintela in coming months, albeit contingent on sufficient and timely fund-raising.

