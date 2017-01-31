Erweiterte Funktionen

Xerox Corp. Earnings Fall 9% In Q4




31.01.17 13:03
dpa-AFX


NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Xerox Corp. (XRX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.


The company said its bottom line dropped to $260 million, or $0.25 per share. This was down from $285 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.5% to $2.73 billion. This was down from $2.95 billion last year.


Xerox Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $260 Mln. vs. $285 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.4% -Revenue (Q4): $2.73 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.5%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.88


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,436 € 6,403 € 0,033 € +0,52% 31.01./13:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9841211033 853906 10,00 € 5,75 €
Tradegate (RT) 		6,388 € -1,87%  13:58
Frankfurt 6,436 € +0,52%  08:17
München 6,462 € 0,00%  08:01
NYSE 6,95 $ 0,00%  30.01.17
Hamburg 6,437 € -0,20%  08:03
Hannover 6,437 € -0,20%  08:03
Stuttgart 6,407 € -0,23%  08:04
Berlin 6,412 € -0,97%  08:08
Düsseldorf 6,436 € -1,05%  09:53
