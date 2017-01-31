Xerox Corp. Earnings Fall 9% In Q4
31.01.17 13:03
dpa-AFX
NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Xerox Corp. (XRX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.
The company said its bottom line dropped to $260 million, or $0.25 per share. This was down from $285 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.5% to $2.73 billion. This was down from $2.95 billion last year.
Xerox Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $260 Mln. vs. $285 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.4% -Revenue (Q4): $2.73 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.5%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.88
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,436 €
|6,403 €
|0,033 €
|+0,52%
|31.01./13:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9841211033
|853906
|10,00 €
|5,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,388 €
|-1,87%
|13:58
|Frankfurt
|6,436 €
|+0,52%
|08:17
|München
|6,462 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|NYSE
|6,95 $
|0,00%
|30.01.17
|Hamburg
|6,437 €
|-0,20%
|08:03
|Hannover
|6,437 €
|-0,20%
|08:03
|Stuttgart
|6,407 €
|-0,23%
|08:04
|Berlin
|6,412 €
|-0,97%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|6,436 €
|-1,05%
|09:53
