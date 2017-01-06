Xenetic Gets $3 Mln Milestone Payment From Shire PSA-Recombinant SHP656

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Shire":

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Xenetic Biosciences Inc.



(XBIO) said that it received a $3 million milestone payment from Shire plc (SHPG, SHP.L) related to Shire's advancing the Phase 1/2a clinical study for the PSA-Recombinant SHP656 or Factor VIII ("FVIII") being developed as a long-acting therapeutic for the treatment of hemophilia.

The stated goal of Shire is to introduce an innovative FVIII protein that can significantly prolong the circulating half-life of the FVIII protein, with the objective of providing a once weekly treatment or reaching higher trough activity levels for greater efficacy.

Xenetic announced its exclusive research, development, license and supply agreement with Shire plc (formerly Baxalta, Baxter Incorporated and Baxter Healthcare) in January 2014. The collaboration with Shire utilizes Xenetic's PolyXen platform technology to conjugate polysialic acid or "PSA" to therapeutic blood-clotting factors, with the goal of improving the pharmacokinetic profile and extending the active half-life of these biologic molecules. Shire is running and funding the SHP656 program, which is currently in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial. Shire filed a Clinical Trial Application or "CTA" for the program in Q4 2015 and commenced human clinical trials during the first quarter of 2016.

As per the January 2014 license deal, Xenetic is entitled to up to $100 million in potential development, regulatory, sales and deadline extension receipts, which are contingent on the performance of Shire achieving certain milestones. Xenetic is also entitled to royalties on potential net sales. In connection with this deal, in 2014 Shire made a $10 million equity investment in the Company. Combined with a previous $3 million equity investment, Shire is one of the Company's largest shareholders.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM