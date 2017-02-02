Xcel Energy Inc Q4 Income Climbs 9%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.





The company said its bottom line came in at $227.48 million, or $0.45 per share. This was up from $209.03 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $2.79 billion. This was up from $2.65 billion last year.

Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $227.48 Mln. vs. $209.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.45 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.8% -Revenue (Q4): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.3%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 to $2.35

