Xcel Energy Inc Q4 Income Climbs 9%
02.02.17 12:18
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $227.48 million, or $0.45 per share. This was up from $209.03 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $2.79 billion. This was up from $2.65 billion last year.
Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $227.48 Mln. vs. $209.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.45 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.8% -Revenue (Q4): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.3%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 to $2.35
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|41,39 $
|40,63 $
|0,76 $
|+1,87%
|02.02./22:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US98389B1008
|855009
|45,42 $
|36,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|38,291 €
|0,00%
|20.01.17
|NYSE
|41,39 $
|+1,87%
|22:02
|Stuttgart
|38,03 €
|+0,88%
|19:45
|Frankfurt
|37,502 €
|-0,56%
|15:36
|München
|37,77 €
|-1,16%
|08:18
|Berlin
|37,38 €
|-2,10%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|37,17 €
|-2,80%
|10:00