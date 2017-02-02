Xcel Energy Inc Q4 Income Climbs 9%

Erweiterte Funktionen



02.02.17 12:18
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $227.48 million, or $0.45 per share. This was up from $209.03 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $2.79 billion. This was up from $2.65 billion last year.


Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $227.48 Mln. vs. $209.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.45 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.8% -Revenue (Q4): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.3%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 to $2.35


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

41,39 $ 40,63 $ 0,76 $ +1,87% 02.02./22:30
 
US98389B1008 855009 45,42 $ 36,25 $
Tradegate (RT) 		38,291 € 0,00%  20.01.17
NYSE 41,39 $ +1,87%  22:02
Stuttgart 38,03 € +0,88%  19:45
Frankfurt 37,502 € -0,56%  15:36
München 37,77 € -1,16%  08:18
Berlin 37,38 € -2,10%  08:08
Düsseldorf 37,17 € -2,80%  10:00
