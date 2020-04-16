Erweiterte Funktionen
Bank of New York Mellon [Lux. - XS0357998268 HEUTE NICHT EX GEHANDELT
16.04.20 07:58
Xetra Newsboard
XS0357998268: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name XS0357998268 --- 4,002,,MITS.UFJ(LUX) 08/99 FLRCV
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,75 €
|2,75 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.04./09:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS0357998268
|A0TT3S
|4,38 €
|2,75 €
= Realtime
