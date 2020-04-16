Erweiterte Funktionen



16.04.20 07:58
XS0357998268: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name XS0357998268 --- 4,002,,MITS.UFJ(LUX) 08/99 FLRCV

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,75 € 2,75 € -   € 0,00% 16.04./09:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
XS0357998268 A0TT3S 4,38 € 2,75 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 2,75 € 0,00%  09:02
München 2,76 € 0,00%  09:12
Berlin 2,76 € 0,00%  09:13
  = Realtime
Aktuell
