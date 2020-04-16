XS0357998268: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name XS0357998268 --- 4,002,,MITS.UFJ(LUX) 08/99 FLRCV