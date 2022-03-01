XP Power - Focused on efficiency and growth

XP Power saw another year of strong customer demand, with orders up 33% y-o-y after 20% growth in FY20. FY21 results reflected the challenges of dealing with component shortages, increased freight costs and further COVID-19 restrictions, which constrained H221 revenue and weighed on gross margin. XP enters FY22 with its strongest ever backlog providing good visibility for the year. The company is focused on building further operational and supply chain agility while investing in product development and adding capacity to support future growth.