XP Power FY16 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend; Sees Positive Momentum In FY17

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - XP Power Limited (XPP.



L), a manufacturer of critical power control components, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2016 profit before tax was 27.8 million pounds, 9 percent higher than 25.4 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share increased 8% to 112.0 pence from 103.7 pence last year.

Adjusted profit before tax was 28.6 million pounds, compared to 25.7 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 115.3 pence, compared to 104.3 pence in the prior year.

Revenues were 129.8 million pounds, 18 percent higher than last year's 109.7 million pounds, despite challenging economic conditions and political uncertainties. Revenues increased 7% in constant currency.

Order intake was 133.5 million pounds, a growth of 21 percent from 110.5 million pounds last year.

Further, the company said its Board is recommending a final dividend of 26 pence per share for the fourth quarter of 2016. The total dividend for the year will be 71 pence per share, an increase of 8%.

Looking ahead, the company said it entered 2017 with a strong order backlog and, despite the mixed global economic picture, has established positive momentum in the new financial year.

