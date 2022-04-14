XP Power - Demand outpacing supply

Erweiterte Funktionen



14.04.22 08:04
XP’s Q122 trading update confirms demand has remained strong across the board, with order intake up 39% y-o-y. Ongoing supply chain issues limited the amount of product that could be shipped in the quarter, with revenue up 8% y-o-y. We have revised our forecasts to take account of supply chain headwinds and the recent US legal case, reducing our normalised diluted EPS forecast by 7.1% for FY22 and 4.2% for FY23.

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
41,00 € 41,20 € -0,20 € -0,49% 14.04./11:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SG9999003735 A0MQ1C 66,00 € 39,20 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 39,60 € +0,51%  10:30
Nasdaq OTC Other 46,475 $ 0,00%  08.03.22
Frankfurt 41,00 € -0,49%  08:03
  = Realtime
