Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL XMAL: MT0000400102 - RS2 - EX-DIVIDEND
17.05.18 09:24
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend
today May 17, 2018.
Instrument Name: RS2 ORD EUR 0.06
Short Code: RS2
ISIN: MT0000400102
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
today May 17, 2018.
Instrument Name: RS2 ORD EUR 0.06
Short Code: RS2
ISIN: MT0000400102
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
Aktuell