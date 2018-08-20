Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL US64110W1027 - MLT - EX-DIVIDEND DATE
20.08.18 13:30
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
22nd August, 2018.
Instrument Name: MLT ORD B EUR 0.50
Short Code: MLT
ISIN: MT0000610106
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
