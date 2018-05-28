Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT1000010115 - NOTIFICATION OF UNSUSPENSION
28.05.18 07:14
Kindly note that the following instrument shall be unsuspended with effect
from Monday 28 May 2018 as per Notice to Members 33 of 2018.
Instrument Name: FR MGS 2019 (VI)
Short Code: G19F
ISIN: MT1000010115
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
