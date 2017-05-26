XMAL MT1000010115 - NOTIFICATION OF UNSUSPENSION

Erweiterte Funktionen


Kindly note that the following instrument shall be unsuspended with effect
on Monday 29 May 2017 as per Notice to Members 51 of 2017.

Instrument Name: FR MGS 2019 (VI)
Short Code: G19F
ISIN: MT1000010115


Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


