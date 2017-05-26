Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT1000010115 - NOTIFICATION OF UNSUSPENSION
26.05.17 15:44
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument shall be unsuspended with effect
on Monday 29 May 2017 as per Notice to Members 51 of 2017.
Instrument Name: FR MGS 2019 (VI)
Short Code: G19F
ISIN: MT1000010115
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
on Monday 29 May 2017 as per Notice to Members 51 of 2017.
Instrument Name: FR MGS 2019 (VI)
Short Code: G19F
ISIN: MT1000010115
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
Aktuell
16:44 , Xetra NewsboardXETR DELETION OF INSTRUMENTS FROM [...]
16:32 , Xetra NewsboardXFRA ISIN CHANGE
16:11 , Xetra NewsboardXFRA 3KF: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
16:01 , Xetra NewsboardXFRA H MISTRADE ANTRAG IN ISIN IT000 [...]
15:57 , Xetra NewsboardXFRA MISTRADE ANTRAG IN ISIN IT000 [...]