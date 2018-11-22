XMAL MT1000010115 - NOTIFICATION OF SUSPENSION

Erweiterte Funktionen


22.11.18 15:40
Xetra Newsboard

Kindly note that the following instrument shall be suspended with effect
from Friday 23 November 2018 as per Notice to Members 89 of 2018.

Instrument Name: FR MGS 2019 (VI)
Short Code: G19F
ISIN: MT1000010115

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


