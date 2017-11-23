Erweiterte Funktionen


XMAL MT1000010115 - NOTIFICATION OF SUSPENSION




23.11.17 08:15
Xetra Newsboard

Kindly note that the following instrument shall be suspended with effect
from Thursday 23 November 2017 as per Notice to Members 99 of 2017.

Instrument Name: FR MGS 2019 (VI)
Short Code: G19F
ISIN: MT1000010115

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


