Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT1000010107 - NOTIFICATION OF UNSUSPENSION
30.04.18 07:30
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument shall be unsuspended with effect
from Monday 30 April 2018 as per Notice to Members 25 of 2018.
Instrument Name: FR MGS 2020 (VI)
Short Code: G20F
ISIN: MT1000010107
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
from Monday 30 April 2018 as per Notice to Members 25 of 2018.
Instrument Name: FR MGS 2020 (VI)
Short Code: G20F
ISIN: MT1000010107
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
Aktuell