XMAL MT1000010107 - NOTIFICATION OF UNSUSPENSION




30.04.18 07:30
Xetra Newsboard

Kindly note that the following instrument shall be unsuspended with effect
from Monday 30 April 2018 as per Notice to Members 25 of 2018.

Instrument Name: FR MGS 2020 (VI)
Short Code: G20F
ISIN: MT1000010107

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


