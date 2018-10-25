Erweiterte Funktionen


XMAL MT1000010107 - NOTIFICATION OF SUSPENSION




25.10.18 09:00
Xetra Newsboard

Kindly note that the following instrument shall be suspended with effect
from Thursday 25 October 2018 as per Notice to Members 76 of 2018.

Instrument Name: FR MGS 2020 (VI)
Short Code: G20F
ISIN: MT1000010107

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


