XMAL MT1000010107 - NOTIFICATION OF SUSPENSION
25.10.18 09:00
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument shall be suspended with effect
from Thursday 25 October 2018 as per Notice to Members 76 of 2018.
Instrument Name: FR MGS 2020 (VI)
Short Code: G20F
ISIN: MT1000010107
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
