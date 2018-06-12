XMAL MT1000010099 - NOTIFICATION OF UNSUSPENSION

Erweiterte Funktionen


12.06.18 08:05
Xetra Newsboard

Kindly note that the following instrument shall be unsuspended with effect
from Tuesday 12 June 2018 as per Notice to Members 38 of 2018.

Instrument Name: FR MGS 2018 (VII)
Short Code: G18G
ISIN: MT1000010099

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


