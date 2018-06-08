Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT1000010099 NOTIFICATION OF SUSPENSION
08.06.18
Kindly note that the following instrument shall be Suspended with effect
from Friday 8th June 2018 as per Notice to Members 38 of 2018.
Instrument Name: FR MGS 2018 (VII)
Short Code: G19G
ISIN: MT1000010099
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
