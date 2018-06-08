XMAL MT1000010099 NOTIFICATION OF SUSPENSION

Erweiterte Funktionen


08.06.18 07:56
Kindly note that the following instrument shall be Suspended with effect
from Friday 8th June 2018 as per Notice to Members 38 of 2018.

Instrument Name: FR MGS 2018 (VII)
Short Code: G19G
ISIN: MT1000010099

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


