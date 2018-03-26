Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT1000010081 - NOTIFICATION OF UNSUSPENSION
26.03.18 08:05
Kindly note that the following instrument shall be unsuspended with
immediate effect on Monday, March 26, 2018 as per Notice to Members 15 of
2018.
Instrument Name: FR MGS 2019 (IV)
Short Code: G19D
ISIN: MT1000010081
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
