XMAL MT1000010081 - NOTIFICATION OF SUSPENSION
20.09.18 09:01
Kindly note that the following instrument shall be suspended with effect
from Thursday 20 September 2018 as per Notice to Members 67 of 2018.
Instrument Name: FR MGS 2019 (IV)
Short Code: G19D
ISIN: MT1000010081
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
