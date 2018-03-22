Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT1000010073 - NOTIFICATION OF SUSPENSION
22.03.18 07:22
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument shall be suspended with
immediate effect on Thursday, March 22, 2018 as per Notice to Members 15
of 2018.
Instrument Name: FR MGS 2018 (VI)
Short Code: G18F
ISIN: MT1000010073
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
immediate effect on Thursday, March 22, 2018 as per Notice to Members 15
of 2018.
Instrument Name: FR MGS 2018 (VI)
Short Code: G18F
ISIN: MT1000010073
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
Aktuell