XMAL MT1000010073 AND MT1000010081 - NOT. OF UNSUSPENSION

24.03.17 15:03
Kindly note that the following instruments shall be unsuspended with
effect on Monday 27 March 2017 as per Notice to Members 18 of 2017.

Instrument Name: FR MGS 2018 (VI)
Short Code: G18F
ISIN: MT1000010073

Instrument Name: FR MGS 2019 (IV)
Short Code: G19D
ISIN: MT1000010081


Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


