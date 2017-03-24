XMAL MT1000010073 AND MT1000010081 - NOT. OF UNSUSPENSION

Kindly note that the following instruments shall be unsuspended witheffect on Monday 27 March 2017 as per Notice to Members 18 of 2017.Instrument Name: FR MGS 2018 (VI)Short Code: G18FISIN: MT1000010073Instrument Name: FR MGS 2019 (IV)Short Code: G19DISIN: MT1000010081Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on0035621244051 for any questions you may have.