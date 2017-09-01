Erweiterte Funktionen


XMAL MT1000010065 - NOTIFICATION OF SUSPENSION




01.09.17 07:55
Kindly note that the following instrument shall be suspended with effect
from Friday 1 September 2017 as per Notice to Members 75 of 2017.

Instrument Name: FR MGS 2018 (IV)
Short Code: G18D
ISIN: MT1000010065

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


