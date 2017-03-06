XMAL MT1000010057/MT1000010065-NOTIFICATION OF UNSUSPENSION

Erweiterte Funktionen


06.03.17
Kindly note that the following instruments shall be unsuspended with
effect on Monday 6 March 2017 as per Notice to Members 10 of 2017.

Instrument Name: FR MGS 2017 (V)
Short Code: G17E
ISIN: MT1000010057

Instrument Name: FR MGS 2018 (IV)
Short Code: G18D
ISIN: MT1000010065


Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


