XMAL MT0001831206 - NOTIFICATION OF UNSUSPENSION




01.06.18 09:18
Kindly note that the following instrument shall be unsuspended with
immediate effect from today Friday 1 June 2018.

Instrument Name : 5% JDC 2028
Short Code: JDC01
ISIN: MT0001831206

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


