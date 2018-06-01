XMAL MT0001831206 - NOTIFICATION OF UNSUSPENSION

Erweiterte Funktionen
Kindly note that the following instrument shall be unsuspended with
immediate effect from today Friday 1 June 2018.
Instrument Name : 5% JDC 2028
Short Code: JDC01
ISIN: MT0001831206
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
