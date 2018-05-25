Erweiterte Funktionen


XMAL MT0001831206 NOTIFICATION OF SUSPENSION




25.05.18 09:14
Xetra Newsboard

Kindly note that the following instrument shall be suspended with
immediate effect from today Friday 25 May 2018.

Instrument Name : 5% JDC 2028
Short Code: JDC01
ISIN: MT0001831206

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


Aktuell
Aktuell
