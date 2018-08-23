Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT0001410100 PG EX-DIVIDEND DATE
23.08.18 12:25
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend
today August 23, 2018.
Instrument Name: PG ORD EUR 0.25
Short Code: PG
ISIN: MT0001410100
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
